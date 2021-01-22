Transparency data

Coronavirus England briefing, 22 January 2021

Epidemiological data and hospitalisation metrics used by the government to brief MPs on local restriction tiers.

Department of Health and Social Care
England

Coronavirus England briefing, 22 January 2021

PDF, 8.93MB, 178 pages

East Midlands epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 34.7KB

East of England epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 35KB

London epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 34.5KB

North East epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 31.6KB

North West epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 35.8KB

South East epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 36.8KB

South West epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 32.7KB

West Midlands epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 34.4KB

Yorkshire and Humber epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 33.5KB

Weekly case detection rates and tiers

ODS, 104KB

The data includes:

  • case rate per 100,000 population

  • case rate per 100,000 population aged 60 years and over

  • percentage change in case rate per 100,000 from previous week

  • number of people tested and weekly positivity

  • NHS pressures by Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP)

More detailed epidemiological charts and graphs are presented for areas in very high and high local COVID alert level areas.

See the detailed data on hospital activity.

See the detailed data on the progress of the coronavirus pandemic.

