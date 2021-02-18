Transparency data

Coronavirus England briefing, 18 February 2021

Epidemiological data and hospitalisation metrics used by the government to brief MPs on local restriction tiers.

Published 18 February 2021
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

Coronavirus England briefing, 18 February 2021

PDF, 8.37MB, 176 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

East Midlands epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 36.3KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

East of England epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 36.3KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

London epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 36.1KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

North East epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 32.9KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

North West epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 37.2KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

South East epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 38KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

South West epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 34.3KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

West Midlands epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 36.1KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Yorkshire and Humber epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 35.2KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Weekly case detection rates and tiers

ODS, 101KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

The data includes:

  • case rate per 100,000 population

  • case rate per 100,000 population aged 60 years and over

  • percentage change in case rate per 100,000 from previous week

  • percentage of individuals tested positive

  • number of individuals tested per 100,000

  • number of deaths within 28 days of positive COVID-19 test

  • NHS pressures by Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP)

See the detailed data on hospital activity.

See the detailed data on the progress of the coronavirus pandemic. This includes the number of people testing positive, case rates and deaths within 28 days of positive test by upper tier local authority.

See the latest lower-tier local authority watchlist. This includes epidemiological charts containing case numbers, case rates, persons tested and positivity at lower-tier local authority level.

Published 18 February 2021

Published 18 February 2021

Related content

Brexit

  • Check
  • Change
  • Go

Check what you need to do