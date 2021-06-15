Coronavirus England briefing, 15 June 2021
Latest epidemiological data used by the government to brief MPs on the roadmap out of lockdown and to inform local and national decision-making in response to COVID-19 outbreaks.
Documents
Details
The data includes:
- case rate per 100,000 population
- case rate per 100,000 population aged 60 years and over
- percentage change in case rate per 100,000 from previous week
- percentage of individuals tested positive
- number of individuals tested per 100,000
See the detailed data on the progress of the coronavirus pandemic. This includes the number of people testing positive, case rates and deaths within 28 days of positive test by lower tier local authority.
Also see guidance on coronavirus restrictions.