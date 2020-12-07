Guidance

Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing service for extra care and supported living settings

Guidance on regular retesting for extra care and supported living settings that meet the eligibility criteria.

Department of Health and Social Care
England

Testing service for extra care and supported living settings

Testing service for extra care and supported living settings

PDF, 2.26MB, 55 pages

The Department of Health and Social Care is extending the one-off round of testing to regular retesting for extra care and supported living settings that meet the eligibility criteria.

Regular retesting involves weekly staff testing and monthly resident testing.

