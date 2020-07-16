Transparency data

Coronavirus (COVID-19) testing in care homes: statistics to 8 July 2020

Latest figures on coronavirus testing for social care staff, their household members and residents of care homes.

This statistical note contains figures relating to tests and people who were tested under pillar 1 or pillar 2 of the government testing strategy.

Pillar 1 is swab testing in Public Health England (PHE) labs and NHS hospitals for those with a clinical need, and health and care workers.

Pillar 2 is swab testing for the wider population, through commercial partnerships.

