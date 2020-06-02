Coronavirus (COVID-19): testing data methodology
Information on the data sources and methodology used to provide the daily statistics on coronavirus testing.
Documents
Details
The Department of Health and Social Care publishes daily statistics on coronavirus testing.
These statistics cover:
- testing for coronavirus, including tests carried out, people tested and positive cases
- capacity to process tests (published weekly)
This document sets out information on the data sources and methodology used to generate each of these measures.
Published 2 June 2020