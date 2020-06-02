Guidance

Coronavirus (COVID-19): testing data methodology

Information on the data sources and methodology used to provide the daily statistics on coronavirus testing.

Published 2 June 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care

Documents

COVID-19 testing data: methodology note

HTML

Details

The Department of Health and Social Care publishes daily statistics on coronavirus testing.

These statistics cover:

  • testing for coronavirus, including tests carried out, people tested and positive cases
  • capacity to process tests (published weekly)

This document sets out information on the data sources and methodology used to generate each of these measures.

Published 2 June 2020