Coronavirus (COVID-19): reuse of medicines in a care home or hospice
Standard operating procedure on how to run a safe and effective medicines reuse scheme in a care home or hospice during the coronavirus outbreak.
Documents
Details
This standard operating practice gives guidance to care homes and hospices about using medicines labelled for one patient who no longer needs them for another patient.
Last updated 28 April 2020 + show all updates
-
The attachment 'Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) standard operating procedure: running a medicines re-use scheme in a care home or hospice setting' has been replaced. The flowchart on page 12 has been updated.
-
First published.