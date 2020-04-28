Guidance

Coronavirus (COVID-19): reuse of medicines in a care home or hospice

Standard operating procedure on how to run a safe and effective medicines reuse scheme in a care home or hospice during the coronavirus outbreak.

Published 28 April 2020
Last updated 28 April 2020 — see all updates
From:
Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England, and NHS Improvement

Documents

Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) standard operating procedure: running a medicines re-use scheme in a care home or hospice setting

PDF, 246KB, 15 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Annex A: other sources of supporting information

PDF, 18.5KB, 1 page

Annex B: template log for care homes and hospices

ODT, 27.2KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Annex C: feedback

ODT, 8.18KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This standard operating practice gives guidance to care homes and hospices about using medicines labelled for one patient who no longer needs them for another patient.

Last updated 28 April 2020

  1. The attachment 'Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) standard operating procedure: running a medicines re-use scheme in a care home or hospice setting' has been replaced. The flowchart on page 12 has been updated.

  2. First published.