Coronavirus (COVID-19) rapid lateral flow home test kit instructions for nose-only test
Step-by-step guide on how to do a COVID-19 rapid nose-only test at home for yourself (or a child) and report the results. Rapid tests are only for people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19.
Find out how to do a rapid nose-only test for COVID-19 at home for yourself (or a child) and report the results to the NHS. This test comes in a green and white pack with the Orient Gene brand on it.
This guide tells you how to:
- prepare the test
- take a swab from yourself or a child
- process the sample
- read and report the result
Find help to do the test and report your result
To watch a video demonstration and for help with reporting results, see how to do a COVID-19 rapid test at home.