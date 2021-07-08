Guidance

Coronavirus (COVID-19) rapid lateral flow home test kit instructions for nose-only test

Step-by-step guide on how to do a COVID-19 rapid nose-only test at home for yourself (or a child) and report the results. Rapid tests are only for people who do not have symptoms of COVID-19.

Department of Health and Social Care
8 July 2021

Step-by-step guide to COVID-19 self-testing for nose-only test

Find out how to do a rapid nose-only test for COVID-19 at home for yourself (or a child) and report the results to the NHS. This test comes in a green and white pack with the Orient Gene brand on it.

This guide tells you how to:

  • prepare the test
  • take a swab from yourself or a child
  • process the sample
  • read and report the result

Find help to do the test and report your result

To watch a video demonstration and for help with reporting results, see how to do a COVID-19 rapid test at home.

