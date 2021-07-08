Coronavirus (COVID-19) rapid lateral flow home test kit instructions for nose-only test

Find out how to do a rapid nose-only test for COVID-19 at home for yourself (or a child) and report the results to the NHS. This test comes in a green and white pack with the Orient Gene brand on it.

This guide tells you how to:

prepare the test

take a swab from yourself or a child

process the sample

read and report the result

Find help to do the test and report your result

To watch a video demonstration and for help with reporting results, see how to do a COVID-19 rapid test at home.