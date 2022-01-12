Decision

Coronavirus (COVID-19): ministerial direction on independent sector contracting

Letters regarding the ministerial direction relating to contracts with independent healthcare service providers across England in response to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Department of Health and Social Care and The Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP
12 January 2022

Request for direction on independent sector contracting from NHS England Chief Executive Officer to Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Direction from Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to NHS Chief Executive Officer on independent sector contracting

The Chief Executive of NHS England wrote to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, the Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP, who in return issued a ministerial direction.

These letters relate to contracts between NHS England and NHS Improvement (NHSEI) and independent healthcare service providers to provide increased capacity for NHS services, to help respond to the emergence of the Omicron variant in the COVID-19 pandemic.

