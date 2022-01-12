Coronavirus (COVID-19): ministerial direction on independent sector contracting
Letters regarding the ministerial direction relating to contracts with independent healthcare service providers across England in response to the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
Applies to England
The Chief Executive of NHS England wrote to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, the Rt Hon Sajid Javid MP, who in return issued a ministerial direction.
These letters relate to contracts between NHS England and NHS Improvement (NHSEI) and independent healthcare service providers to provide increased capacity for NHS services, to help respond to the emergence of the Omicron variant in the COVID-19 pandemic.