Coronavirus (COVID-19): letter from the Minister of State for Care to recruitment agencies

The letter calls upon recruitment agencies in the health and care sector to work in constructive partnership with the NHS during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Published 23 March 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

Letter from the Minister of State for Care Helen Whately calling upon recruitment agencies in the health and care sector to work in constructive partnership with the NHS during a time of heightened need. The letter will be sent to agencies working in the health and care sector in England.

