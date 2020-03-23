Correspondence
Coronavirus (COVID-19): letter from the Minister of State for Care to recruitment agencies
The letter calls upon recruitment agencies in the health and care sector to work in constructive partnership with the NHS during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Documents
Details
Letter from the Minister of State for Care Helen Whately calling upon recruitment agencies in the health and care sector to work in constructive partnership with the NHS during a time of heightened need. The letter will be sent to agencies working in the health and care sector in England.