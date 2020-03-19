Guidance
Coronavirus (COVID-19): hospital discharge service requirements
Sets out how health and care systems and providers should change their discharging arrangements and the provision of community support during the coronavirus situation.
Documents
Details
To meet the needs of people affected by coronavirus (COVID-19), this document sets out how all health and care systems and providers will alter their discharging arrangements and provision of community support to enable the discharge of all patients as soon as they are clinically safe to do so.
A range of virtual resources and live interactive sessions have been developed to support every sector to work through how to achieve this new way of operating. These are detailed in the document.
Last updated 19 March 2020 + show all updates
-
Added cover letter and patient information leaflets.
-
First published.