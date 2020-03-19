Guidance

Coronavirus (COVID-19): hospital discharge service requirements

Sets out how health and care systems and providers should change their discharging arrangements and the provision of community support during the coronavirus situation.

Published 19 March 2020
Last updated 19 March 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

COVID-19 hospital discharge service requirements

Hospital discharge service requirements – cover letter

Hospital discharge patient information – on entry (leaflet)

Your hospital discharge – on discharge (leaflet)

To meet the needs of people affected by coronavirus (COVID-19), this document sets out how all health and care systems and providers will alter their discharging arrangements and provision of community support to enable the discharge of all patients as soon as they are clinically safe to do so.

A range of virtual resources and live interactive sessions have been developed to support every sector to work through how to achieve this new way of operating. These are detailed in the document.

