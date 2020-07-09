Coronavirus (COVID-19) care home support: council transparency data
A list of councils in England that have published transparency returns on how they've supported adult social care during the pandemic.
Documents
Details
To improve transparency, the government asked local authorities in England to publish on their websites the financial support they’ve offered to their local adult social care market.
The links in the attached document go to specific pages where you can read transparency data on each local authority’s website.
The government is grateful to the local authorities for publishing this information.