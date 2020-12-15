Coronavirus cases in London, South East and East of England: 14 December 2020
Epidemiological data and hospitalisation metrics for London, the South East and the East of England used by the government to brief MPs on local restriction tiers.
The data includes:
- case rate per 100,000 population
- case rate per 100,000 population aged 60 years and over
- percentage change in case rate per 100,000 from previous week
- number of people tested and weekly positivity
- NHS pressures by sustainability and transformation partnership
These reports summarise epidemiological data as at 14 December 2020 at 10am.
Published 15 December 2020