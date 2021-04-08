Transparency data

Coronavirus cases by local authority: epidemiological data, 8 April 2021

Weekly watchlist giving epidemiological coronavirus (COVID-19) data for each lower-tier local authority (LTLA) in England.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published:
8 April 2021
Applies to:
England

Documents

Lower-tier local authority watchlist

ODS, 20.1KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

East Midlands epidemiological charts

PDF, 18.5MB, 50 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

East Midlands epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 1.14MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

East of England epidemiological charts

PDF, 19.5MB, 55 pages

East of England epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 1.29MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

London epidemiological charts

PDF, 14.7MB, 42 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

London epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 1000KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

North East epidemiological charts

PDF, 6.85MB, 19 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

North East epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 368KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

North West epidemiological charts

PDF, 18.1MB, 49 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

North West epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 1.16MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

South East epidemiological charts

PDF, 26.1MB, 75 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

South East epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 1.74MB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

South West epidemiological charts

PDF, 13.4MB, 39 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

South West epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 801KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

West Midlands epidemiological charts

PDF, 14.3MB, 39 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

West Midlands epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 868KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Yorkshire and Humber epidemiological charts

PDF, 10.7MB, 29 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Yorkshire and Humber epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 628KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

Data for each local authority is listed by:

  • number of people tested

  • case rate per 100,000 population

  • local COVID alert level

  • weekly trend

These reports summarise epidemiological data at lower-tier local authority (LTLA) level for England as at 8 April 2021.

Published 8 April 2021

Related content

Brexit

  • Check
  • Change
  • Go

Check what you need to do