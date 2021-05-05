Coronavirus cases by local authority: epidemiological data, 5 May 2021
Weekly watchlist giving epidemiological coronavirus (COVID-19) data for each lower-tier local authority (LTLA) in England.
- Applies to:
- England
Documents
Lower-tier local authority watchlist
East Midlands epidemiological charts
East Midlands epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets
East of England epidemiological charts
East of England epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets
London epidemiological charts
London epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets
North East epidemiological charts
North East epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets
North West epidemiological charts
North West epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets
South East epidemiological charts
South East epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets
South West epidemiological charts
South West epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets
West Midlands epidemiological charts
West Midlands epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets
Yorkshire and Humber epidemiological charts
Yorkshire and Humber epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets
Details
Data for each local authority is listed by:
- number of people tested
- case rate per 100,000 population
- local COVID alert level
- weekly trend
These reports summarise epidemiological data at lower-tier local authority (LTLA) level for England as at 5 May 2021.