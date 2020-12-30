Coronavirus cases by local authority: epidemiological data, 30 December 2020
Weekly watchlist giving epidemiological coronavirus (COVID-19) data for each lower-tier local authority (LTLA) in England.
- Applies to:
- England
Documents
Lower-tier local authority watchlist
ODS, 23.2KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
East Midlands epidemiological charts
PDF, 6.68MB, 50 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
East Midlands epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets
ODS, 753KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
East of England epidemiological charts
PDF, 7.29MB, 55 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
East of England epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets
ODS, 859KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
London epidemiological charts
PDF, 5.37MB, 42 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
London epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets
ODS, 651KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
North East epidemiological charts
PDF, 2.43MB, 19 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
North East epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets
ODS, 239KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
North West epidemiological charts
PDF, 6.6MB, 49 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
North West epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets
ODS, 769KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
South East epidemiological charts
PDF, 10.5MB, 79 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
South East epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets
ODS, 1.19MB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
South West epidemiological charts
PDF, 5.1MB, 39 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
South West epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets
ODS, 521KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
West Midlands epidemiological charts
PDF, 5.24MB, 39 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
West Midlands epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets
ODS, 562KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Yorkshire and Humber epidemiological charts
PDF, 3.81MB, 29 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Yorkshire and Humber epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets
ODS, 407KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
Details
Data for each local authority is listed by:
- number of people tested
- case rate per 100,000 population
- local COVID alert level
- weekly trend
These reports summarise epidemiological data at lower-tier local authority (LTLA) level for England as at 30 December 2020 at 10am.
