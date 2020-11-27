Transparency data

Coronavirus cases by local authority: epidemiological data, 27 November 2020

Weekly watchlist giving epidemiological coronavirus (COVID-19) data for each lower-tier local authority in England.

Published 27 November 2020
Department of Health and Social Care
England

Data for each local authority is listed by:

  • number of people tested
  • case rate per 100,000 population
  • local COVID alert level
  • weekly trend

This report summarises epidemiological data at lower-tier local authority (LTLA) level for England as at 24 November 2020 at 10am.

