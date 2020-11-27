Coronavirus cases by local authority: epidemiological data, 27 November 2020
Weekly watchlist giving epidemiological coronavirus (COVID-19) data for each lower-tier local authority in England.
Documents
Details
Data for each local authority is listed by:
- number of people tested
- case rate per 100,000 population
- local COVID alert level
- weekly trend
This report summarises epidemiological data at lower-tier local authority (LTLA) level for England as at 24 November 2020 at 10am.
Published 27 November 2020