Coronavirus cases by local authority: epidemiological data, 26 May 2021

Weekly watchlist giving epidemiological coronavirus (COVID-19) data for each lower-tier local authority (LTLA) in England.

Department of Health and Social Care
26 May 2021
England

Lower tier local authority watchlist

ODS, 20.2KB

East Midlands epidemiological charts

PDF, 17.5MB, 44 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

East Midlands epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 1.07MB

East of England epidemiological charts

PDF, 21.1MB, 55 pages

East of England epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 1.38MB

London epidemiological charts

PDF, 15.3MB, 42 pages

London epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 1.06MB

North East epidemiological charts

PDF, 6.54MB, 19 pages

North East epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 392KB

North West epidemiological charts

PDF, 18.8MB, 49 pages

North West epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 1.25MB

South East epidemiological charts

PDF, 28.7MB, 75 pages

South East epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 1.86MB

South West epidemiological charts

PDF, 14.2MB, 39 pages

South West epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 862KB

West Midlands epidemiological charts

PDF, 15.1MB, 39 pages

West Midlands epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 931KB

Yorkshire and Humber epidemiological charts

PDF, 10.6MB, 29 pages

Yorkshire and Humber epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 678KB

Data for each local authority is listed by:

  • number of people tested
  • case rate per 100,000 population
  • local COVID alert level
  • weekly trend

These reports summarise epidemiological data at lower-tier local authority (LTLA) level for England as at 26 May 2021.

