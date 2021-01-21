Transparency data

Coronavirus cases by local authority: epidemiological data, 21 January 2021

Weekly watchlist giving epidemiological coronavirus (COVID-19) data for each lower-tier local authority (LTLA) in England.

Published 21 January 2021
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

Lower-tier local authority watchlist

ODS, 22.7KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

East Midlands epidemiological charts

PDF, 6.95MB, 50 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email publications@dhsc.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

East Midlands epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 828KB

East of England epidemiological charts

PDF, 7.48MB, 55 pages

East of England epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 955KB

London epidemiological charts

PDF, 5.54MB, 42 pages

London epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 722KB

North East epidemiological charts

PDF, 2.55MB, 19 pages

North East epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 263KB

North West epidemiological charts

PDF, 6.9MB, 49 pages

North West epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 846KB

South East epidemiological charts

PDF, 10.3MB, 75 pages

South East epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 1.27MB

South West epidemiological charts

PDF, 5.27MB, 39 pages

South West epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 578KB

West Midlands epidemiological charts

PDF, 5.42MB, 39 pages

West Midlands epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 622KB

Yorkshire and Humber epidemiological charts

PDF, 3.99MB, 29 pages

Yorkshire and Humber epidemiological charts by LTLA, data sets

ODS, 446KB

Details

Data for each local authority is listed by:

  • number of people tested
  • case rate per 100,000 population
  • local COVID alert level
  • weekly trend

These reports summarise epidemiological data at lower-tier local authority (LTLA) level for England as at 21 January 2021 at 10am.

Published 21 January 2021

