Transparency data

Coronavirus cases by local authority: epidemiological data, 19 November 2020

Weekly watchlist giving epidemiological coronavirus (COVID-19) data for each lower-tier local authority in England.

Published 19 November 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Documents

Lower-tier local authority watchlist

ODS, 20KB

East Midlands epidemiological charts

PDF, 4.16MB, 30 pages

East Midlands epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 439KB

East of England epidemiological charts

PDF, 3.22MB, 26 pages

East of England epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 397KB

London epidemiological charts

PDF, 6.18MB, 42 pages

London epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 539KB

North East epidemiological charts

PDF, 2.59MB, 19 pages

North East epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 204KB

North West epidemiological charts

PDF, 6.67MB, 44 pages

North West epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 605KB

South East epidemiological charts

PDF, 1.62MB, 16 pages

South East epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 394KB

South West epidemiological charts

PDF, 702KB, 9 pages

South West epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 151KB

West Midlands epidemiological charts

PDF, 3.62MB, 26 pages

West Midlands epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 342KB

Yorkshire and Humber epidemiological charts

PDF, 2.86MB, 20 pages

Yorkshire and Humber epidemiological charts, data set

ODS, 265KB

Details

Data for each local authority is listed by:

  • number of people tested
  • case rate per 100,000 population
  • local COVID alert level
  • weekly trend

These reports summarise epidemiological data at lower-tier local authority (LTLA) level for England as at 17 November 2020 at 10am.

More detailed epidemiological charts and graphs are presented for areas in very high and high local COVID alert level areas.

Published 19 November 2020

