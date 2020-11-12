Coronavirus cases by local authority: epidemiological data, 12 November 2020
Weekly watchlist giving epidemiological coronavirus (COVID-19) data for each lower-tier local authority in England.
- Applies to:
- England
Lower-tier local authority watchlist
East Midlands epidemiological charts
East Midlands epidemiological charts, data set
East of England epidemiological charts
East of England epidemiological charts, data set
London epidemiological charts
London epidemiological charts, data set
North East epidemiological charts
North East epidemiological charts, data set
North West epidemiological charts
North West epidemiological charts, data set
South East epidemiological charts
South East epidemiological charts, data set
South West epidemiological charts
South West epidemiological charts, data set
West Midlands epidemiological charts
West Midlands epidemiological charts, data set
Yorkshire and Humber epidemiological charts
Yorkshire and Humber epidemiological charts, data set
Details
Data for each local authority is listed by:
- number of people tested
- case rate per 100,000 population
- local COVID alert level
- weekly trend
These reports summarise epidemiological data at lower-tier local authority (LTLA) level for England as produced on 9 November 2020.
More detailed epidemiological charts and graphs are presented for regions that were in very high and high local COVID alert levels before national restrictions started. The South West is the only region that had no areas in very high and high.