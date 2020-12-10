Coronavirus cases by local authority: epidemiological data, 10 December 2020
Weekly watchlist giving epidemiological coronavirus (COVID-19) data for each lower-tier local authority in England.
- Applies to:
- England
Lower-tier local authority watchlist
ODS, 22.2KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
East Midlands epidemiological charts
PDF, 6.62MB, 49 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
East Midlands epidemiological charts, data sets
ODS, 697KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
East of England epidemiological charts
PDF, 7.48MB, 55 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
East of England epidemiological charts, data sets
ODS, 779KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
London epidemiological charts
PDF, 5.65MB, 42 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
London epidemiological charts, data sets
ODS, 589KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
North East epidemiological charts
PDF, 2.48MB, 19 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
North East epidemiological charts, data sets
ODS, 223KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
North West epidemiological charts
PDF, 6.6MB, 48 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
North West epidemiological charts, data sets
ODS, 713KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
South East epidemiological charts
PDF, 10.3MB, 75 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
South East epidemiological charts, data sets
ODS, 1.08MB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
South West epidemiological charts
PDF, 5.12MB, 39 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
South West epidemiological charts, data sets
ODS, 480KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
West Midlands epidemiological charts
PDF, 5.29MB, 39 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
West Midlands epidemiological charts, data sets
ODS, 518KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Yorkshire and Humber epidemiological charts
PDF, 3.87MB, 29 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Yorkshire and Humber epidemiological charts, data sets
ODS, 378KB
This file is in an OpenDocument format
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.
Request an accessible format.
Details
Data for each local authority is listed by:
- number of people tested
- case rate per 100,000 population
- local COVID alert level
- weekly trend
These reports summarise epidemiological data at lower-tier local authority (LTLA) level for England as at 10 December 2020 at 7pm.
