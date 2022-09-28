Corporate report

Coronavirus Act report: September 2022

The fifteenth two-monthly report on which powers in the Coronavirus Act 2020 are currently active.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
28 September 2022

Documents

Coronavirus Act report: September 2022

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-3691-9 Unnumbered command paper PDF, 343 KB, 22 pages

Order a copy

Details

The Coronavirus Act 2020 has formed a key part of the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The act required ministers to report every 2 months on which temporary, non-devolved powers were active. All of the temporary, non-devolved provisions in the act have now either expired or been repealed. This is the fifteenth and final report.

Published 28 September 2022

Related content