Coronavirus Act report: September 2022
The fifteenth two-monthly report on which powers in the Coronavirus Act 2020 are currently active.
The Coronavirus Act 2020 has formed a key part of the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The act required ministers to report every 2 months on which temporary, non-devolved powers were active. All of the temporary, non-devolved provisions in the act have now either expired or been repealed. This is the fifteenth and final report.