Corporate reports overview: Coronavirus Act report: November 2021

The tenth two-monthly report on which powers in the Coronavirus Act 2020 are currently active.

Coronavirus Act report: November 2021

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-2998-0 Unnumbered act paper PDF, 388 KB, 52 pages

Details

The Coronavirus Act 2020 gives the government powers to take the right action to respond effectively to the progress of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, for example by making it easier for people to receive their Statutory Sick Pay.

These powers are temporary and designed to be switched on when necessary, and off when no longer needed.

The act requires ministers to report every 2 months on which powers are currently active.

