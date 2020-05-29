Corporate report

Coronavirus Act report: May 2020

The first two-monthly report on which powers in the Coronavirus Act 2020 are currently active.

Published 29 May 2020
Department of Health and Social Care

Two monthly report on the status of the non-devolved provisions of the Coronavirus Act 2020: May 2020

The Coronavirus Act 2020 gives the government powers to take the right action to respond effectively to the progress of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, for example by making it easier for people to receive their Statutory Sick Pay.

These powers are temporary and designed to be switched on when necessary, and off when no longer needed.

The act requires ministers to report every 2 months on which powers are currently active.

