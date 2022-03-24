Corporate report

Coronavirus Act report: March 2022

The twelfth two-monthly report on which powers in the Coronavirus Act 2020 are currently active.

24 March 2022

Ref: ISBN 978-1-5286-3264-5 Unnumbered act paper PDF, 964 KB, 47 pages

The Coronavirus Act 2020 gives the government powers to take the right action to respond effectively to the progress of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, for example by making it easier for people to receive their Statutory Sick Pay.

These powers are temporary and designed to be switched on when necessary, and off when no longer needed.

The act requires ministers to report every 2 months on which powers are currently active.

