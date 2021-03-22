Coronavirus Act one-year report: March 2021
One-year report on which powers in the Coronavirus Act 2020 are currently active.
Documents
Details
The Coronavirus Act 2020 was designed to protect public health and ensure sufficient preparation for a worst-case scenario. The Act ensures that:
- the NHS had the capacity to deal with the peak of the virus
- critical societal functions are protected and able to continue
- effective support packages are in place for people and businesses
These powers are temporary and designed to be switched on when necessary, and off when no longer needed.
The Act requires ministers to publish a 2-month and one-year report on the status of the non-devolved provisions.