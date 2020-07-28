Coronavirus Act 2020: equality impact assessment

This document records the equality analysis undertaken for the Coronavirus Bill to enable ministers to fulfil the requirements placed on them by the Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED) as set out in section 149 of the Equality Act 2010. The PSED is an ongoing duty which will continue to be monitored and reviewed.

This document provides a comprehensive picture of the way in which equalities impact considerations have informed the development of the legislation and of the policies that underpin it. That process is ongoing and further updates will be published as and when these policies develop further and their impacts become more readily assessable.