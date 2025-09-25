Research and analysis

Coronary heart disease prevalence supplementary analysis

Data and analysis on coronary heart disease (CHD) in England.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
25 September 2025

Applies to England

Documents

Coronary heart disease prevalence in England in 2022 to 2023

ODS, 682 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Methodology note on coronary heart disease prevalence by lower layer super output area

HTML

Details

This release is published as management information, in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics, to improve transparency and support the publication of Health trends and variation in England 2025: a Chief Medical Officer report on 25 September 2025. The methodology note describes the methodology used to produce the map on figure 2.14 of the report.

Updates to this page

Published 25 September 2025

Sign up for emails or print this page

Related content