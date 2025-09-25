Coronary heart disease prevalence supplementary analysis
Data and analysis on coronary heart disease (CHD) in England.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
This release is published as management information, in accordance with the Code of Practice for Statistics, to improve transparency and support the publication of Health trends and variation in England 2025: a Chief Medical Officer report on 25 September 2025. The methodology note describes the methodology used to produce the map on figure 2.14 of the report.