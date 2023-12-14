Guidance

Continuing healthcare previously unassessed periods of care

Guidance setting out the principles and processes for addressing NHS continuing healthcare previously unassessed periods of care requests.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care and NHS England
Published
14 December 2023

Applies to England

Documents

Dealing with requests for assessments of previously unassessed periods of care from 1 April 2012

HTML

Appendix 1: application form for individuals

MS Word Document, 140 KB

Appendix 1: application form for individuals (accessible)

ODT, 119 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Appendix 2: authority to act and sharing information guidance for ICBs

HTML

Appendix 3: needs portrayal form

MS Word Document, 163 KB

Appendix 3: needs portrayal form (accessible)

ODT, 120 KB

This file is in an OpenDocument format

Details

This guidance sets out how integrated care boards (ICBs) should approach and address a request from an individual or third party, for an assessment of a previously unassessed period of care, from 1 April 2012 onwards.

It also provides information on how to request an assessment and how that assessment should be carried out.

Previously unassessed periods of care refer to specific requests to consider eligibility for a past period of care where the individual funded the care themselves, either in full or in part.

Published 14 December 2023