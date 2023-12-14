Continuing healthcare previously unassessed periods of care
Guidance setting out the principles and processes for addressing NHS continuing healthcare previously unassessed periods of care requests.
Applies to England
Details
This guidance sets out how integrated care boards (ICBs) should approach and address a request from an individual or third party, for an assessment of a previously unassessed period of care, from 1 April 2012 onwards.
It also provides information on how to request an assessment and how that assessment should be carried out.
Previously unassessed periods of care refer to specific requests to consider eligibility for a past period of care where the individual funded the care themselves, either in full or in part.