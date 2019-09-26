Continuing airworthiness management organisation (CAMO) - regulatory training
This course explains the RA 4900 series regulation and advises how it applies to work environment.
Documents
Details
Course aim
Commonly known as the TR75, this course is delivered by contracted training providers and is aimed at all front line command CAMO personnel or those that work in direct support. The aim of this course is to explain the RA 4900 series regulation and inform delegates on how it applies to their work environment.
CAMO personnel identified by the military continuing airworthiness manager with limited prior CAMO experience (including contracted and subcontracted personnel where appropriate), Delivery team personnel with delegated CAMO responsibilities.
Duration
1 Day
Location
Bespoke per iteration
Course validity
Duration of tour
Contact
Application is by invite only dependant on role or post within a CAMO or working in support of CAMO activities. Interested parties not automatically invited should contact their platform CAMO quality manager. This course can be delivered at the requesting Unit’s location of choice.
For information about booking this course, contact your relevant safety training for error prevention (STEP) contact:
Updates to this page
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The continuing airworthiness management organisation (CAMO) - regulatory training contact section has been updated.
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Continuing airworthiness management organisation - regulatory training page updated and re-formatted.
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The CAMO-RT course aim has been updated.
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The CAMO RT contact information has been updated.
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The Continuing airworthiness management organization - regulatory training course aim has been amended.
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First published.