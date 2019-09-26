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Guidance

Continuing airworthiness management organisation (CAMO) - regulatory training

This course explains the RA 4900 series regulation and advises how it applies to work environment.

From:
Ministry of Defence and Military Aviation Authority
Published
26 September 2019
Last updated
22 May 2026 — See all updates

Documents

MAA air safety training course map

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/851983/Air_Safety_Training_Course_Map.pdf

Details

Course aim

Commonly known as the TR75, this course is delivered by contracted training providers and is aimed at all front line command CAMO personnel or those that work in direct support. The aim of this course is to explain the RA 4900 series regulation and inform delegates on how it applies to their work environment.

CAMO personnel identified by the military continuing airworthiness manager with limited prior CAMO experience (including contracted and subcontracted personnel where appropriate), Delivery team personnel with delegated CAMO responsibilities.

Duration

1 Day

Location

Bespoke per iteration

Course validity

Duration of tour

Contact

Application is by invite only dependant on role or post within a CAMO or working in support of CAMO activities. Interested parties not automatically invited should contact their platform CAMO quality manager. This course can be delivered at the requesting Unit’s location of choice.

For information about booking this course, contact your relevant safety training for error prevention (STEP) contact:

Updates to this page

Published 26 September 2019
Last updated 22 May 2026 show all updates

  1. The continuing airworthiness management organisation (CAMO) - regulatory training contact section has been updated.

  2. Continuing airworthiness management organisation - regulatory training page updated and re-formatted.

  3. The CAMO-RT course aim has been updated.

  4. The CAMO RT contact information has been updated.

  5. The Continuing airworthiness management organization - regulatory training course aim has been amended.

  6. First published.

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