Continuing airworthiness management organisation (CAMO) - regulatory training

Course aim

Commonly known as the TR75, this course is delivered by contracted training providers and is aimed at all front line command CAMO personnel or those that work in direct support. The aim of this course is to explain the RA 4900 series regulation and inform delegates on how it applies to their work environment.

CAMO personnel identified by the military continuing airworthiness manager with limited prior CAMO experience (including contracted and subcontracted personnel where appropriate), Delivery team personnel with delegated CAMO responsibilities.

Duration

1 Day

Location

Bespoke per iteration

Course validity

Duration of tour

Application is by invite only dependant on role or post within a CAMO or working in support of CAMO activities. Interested parties not automatically invited should contact their platform CAMO quality manager. This course can be delivered at the requesting Unit’s location of choice.