Continuing airworthiness management organisation (CAMO) modules

Course aim

To broaden the services that can be provided to CAMO units under the specialist technical support ( STS ) banner, a series of modules have been developed that can be used to improve the performance of Mil CAMO units. The modules build on individual competence gained through attendance of the CAMO foundation and continuing airworthiness management skills courses, and broaden the unit-wide knowledge, upskilling the team across module topics, as required.

Outline of syllabus

The modules take the form of practical workshops with a consultant using case studies and various tools to ensure the application and efficacy of the module content. The duration, objectives and deliverables for each workshop are established through early engagement.

The modules provide:

an insight into the intent of associated regulations

a diagnosis of current processes to identify areas for improvement

assistance with the development of a top level and practicable strategy

a look at what a future state looks like and a realistic action plan to deliver it

Each module has a specific focus:

introduction to airworthiness and why it matters – this provides an insight into the intent and linkage of applicable regulatory articles and clarifies the roles and responsibilities for continuing airworthiness

the management of continuing airworthiness – mapping the compliance framework(s) to enable an effective stakeholder management process to be developed

role of a CAMO – describe fully the CAMO tasks and create a stakeholder map detailing who undertakes these tasks

– describe fully the tasks and create a stakeholder map detailing who undertakes these tasks CAMO approvals process A – creation of a framework for an effective continuing airworthiness management exposition ( CAME )

approvals process A – creation of a framework for an effective continuing airworthiness management exposition ( ) CAMO approvals process B – review what are the constituent parts of a military aircraft maintenance programme ( AMP ) and assessing its effectiveness

approvals process B – review what are the constituent parts of a military aircraft maintenance programme ( ) and assessing its effectiveness modifications and repairs – describe the process for the approval of modifications and repairs from requirement to embodiment

maintenance modifications and repairs – to describe the importance of the statement of work ( SOW ) in the ensure / assure process and that modifications and repairs are carried out to the required quality and in accordance with AMP

) in the ensure / assure process and that modifications and repairs are carried out to the required quality and in accordance with special instructions (technical) ( SI(T) ) – the management of SI(T) including aircraft and off-aircraft applicability

) – the management of including aircraft and off-aircraft applicability fault management – develop an effective process for managing faults and monitoring the effectiveness of fault diagnosis

fleet management - describe the differing planning requirements and the role of the key stakeholders in this

managing and archiving airworthiness records – identify records requiring management, differentiating between CAw and maintenance

and maintenance assuring weight and moment – describe the importance of weight and moment data and its implications

occurrence management – describe what constitutes an occurrence and their associated management

airworthiness reviews – to recognise what constitutes an effective airworthiness review

CAMO quality system – map the full extent of assurance activity requirements

quality system – map the full extent of assurance activity requirements data exploitation – how to use technical data exploration ( TDE ) in an effective way

Duration

Bespoke per iteration

Location

Bespoke per iteration

To enquire about utilising the CAMO modules either contact your safety training for error prevention ( STEP ) point of contact, or contact the MAA air safety training team using dsa-maa-stepgroup@mod.gov.uk