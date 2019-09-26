Continuing airworthiness management organisation (CAMO) – functional training

Course aim

Commonly known as the TT08, this course is delivered by contracted training providers and supports practitioners conducting continuing airworthiness activities within a CAMO . Delivered as a series of sessions that include practical exercises and delegate participation, it explains the challenges the CAMO staff face and how to add value to continuing airworthiness management.

CAMO personnel identified by the military continuing airworthiness manager (including contracted and subcontracted personnel where appropriate). For those with limited CAMO experience, the CAMO regulatory training course should be considered before attending this course. Please see the CAMO regulatory training pages for further details.

Key learning points:

Role and responsibilities of a CAMO

Core CAMO activities and an overview of each area

activities and an overview of each area CAMO interfaces with designers, maintainers, suppliers and operators

interfaces with designers, maintainers, suppliers and operators Developing techniques and skills to support a value adding CAMO

Case study practice scenarios

Duration

3 Days

Location

Bespoke per iteration

Course validity

5 Years

Application is by invite only dependant on role or post within a CAMO or working in support of CAMO activities. Interested parties not automatically invited should contact their platform CAMO quality manager. This course can be delivered at the requesting Unit’s location of choice.