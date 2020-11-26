Guidance

Contain Outbreak Management Fund: payments to local authorities

The Contain Outbreak Management Fund provides funding to local authorities in England to help reduce the spread of coronavirus and support local public health.

Published 26 November 2020
From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Applies to:
England

Contain Outbreak Management Fund: payments to local authorities from 2 December 2020

Contain Outbreak Management Fund: payments to local authorities June 2020 to 2 December 2020

Contain Outbreak Management Fund: payments to local authorities June 2020 to 2 December 2020

These documents set out:

  • payments to local authorities from the Contain Outbreak Management Fund from 2 December 2020
  • the policy and details of payments to local authorities from the Contain Outbreak Management Fund from June 2020 up to 2 December 2020
