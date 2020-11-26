Contain Outbreak Management Fund: payments to local authorities
The Contain Outbreak Management Fund provides funding to local authorities in England to help reduce the spread of coronavirus and support local public health.
These documents set out:
- payments to local authorities from the Contain Outbreak Management Fund from 2 December 2020
- the policy and details of payments to local authorities from the Contain Outbreak Management Fund from June 2020 up to 2 December 2020
Published 26 November 2020