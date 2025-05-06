Conflict, Hunger and International Humanitarian Law: A Practitioner’s Legal Handbook
A legal handbook presenting International Humanitarian Law in relation to conflict-induced hunger.
This handbook presents the rules of International Humanitarian Law that contribute to avoiding and addressing food insecurity in situations of armed conflict. An understanding of the law promotes better compliance, contributing to the UK’s broader efforts to prevent and mitigate acute food insecurity and famine.
Aimed primarily at practitioners within the UK, and their counterparts in national and international organisations, the handbook presents the UK’s view on the law in an accessible and practical way. The legal analysis is accompanied by guidance and recommendations on possible additional actions.