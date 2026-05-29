Community Pharmacy Contractual Framework: financial year 2026 to 2027
A letter to community pharmacy contractors to set out the detail of the agreed funding arrangements for community pharmacy.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and Community Pharmacy England have agreed a new Community Pharmacy Contractual Framework.
The joint document describes how an increase in funding of 10.3% to £3.636 billion, alongside an agreement not to recover up to £239 million of historic over-paid funding from the sector, will be used to help stabilise medicine supply and build on the services that community pharmacy provide.
The letter also:
- confirms funding allocation for the introduction of independent prescribing
- describes the updated Pharmacy Quality Scheme
- provides details of upcoming changes to regulations