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Guidance

Community Pharmacy Contractual Framework: financial year 2026 to 2027

A letter to community pharmacy contractors to set out the detail of the agreed funding arrangements for community pharmacy.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
29 May 2026

Applies to England

Documents

Community Pharmacy Contractual Framework: financial year 2026 to 2027

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Details

The Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England and Community Pharmacy England have agreed a new Community Pharmacy Contractual Framework.

The joint document describes how an increase in funding of 10.3% to £3.636 billion, alongside an agreement not to recover up to £239 million of historic over-paid funding from the sector, will be used to help stabilise medicine supply and build on the services that community pharmacy provide.  

The letter also:

  • confirms funding allocation for the introduction of independent prescribing
  • describes the updated Pharmacy Quality Scheme 
  • provides details of upcoming changes to regulations

Updates to this page

Published 29 May 2026

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