Community Pharmacy Contractual Framework: 2024 to 2025 and 2025 to 2026
A letter to community pharmacy contractors to set out the detail of the agreed funding arrangements for community pharmacy.
Applies to England
Documents
Details
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), NHS England and the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee (PSNC) have agreed a new Community Pharmacy Contractual Framework. The joint document describes how an increase in funding of 19.7% to £3.073 billion, alongside an agreement not to recover £193 million of historic over-paid funding from the sector, will be used to help stabilise medicine supply and build on the services that community pharmacy provide.
The letter also confirms continued funding for Pharmacy First to continue to grow this service and provide increased access to primary care. It also describes how the New Medicine Service (NMS) will be expanded to include:
- medicines prescribed for depression
- the introduction of a national emergency contraception service