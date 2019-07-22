Guidance
Community Pharmacy Contractual Framework: 2019 to 2024
A 5-year deal setting out how community pharmacy will support delivery of the NHS Long Term Plan.
Documents
Details
The new contractual arrangements will come into force from 1 October 2019 and will help to deliver the ambitions set out in the NHS Long Term Plan.
This agreement is between the government, the NHS and the Pharmaceutical Services Negotiating Committee (PSNC).
Last updated 23 February 2020 + show all updates
An attachment with information about year 2 of the framework has been added.
-
First published.