Common Statement Canada-United Kingdom (as of 1 January 2021)

As CETA will no longer apply to the United Kingdom from 1 January 2021, Canada and the UK have agreed on an interim Canada-United Kingdom Trade Continuity Agreement (Canada-UK TCA) until a comprehensive free trade agreement is in place. Domestic ratification procedures are underway in both Canada and the UK.

Until the Canada-UK TCA officially enters into force and to avoid any disruption in trade, the Regulatory Operations and Enforcement Branch (ROEB) at Health Canada, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) have jointly agreed on an interim arrangement for continued cooperation on the application of the CETA Protocol on pharmaceuticals. Specifically, for stakeholders this means that Canada and the UK will continue to recognise Certificates of GMP Compliance issued by each country’s regulatory agencies and to accept batch testing certificates held by a manufacturer without re-control of that batch at import.

The letters confirming these can be found above.