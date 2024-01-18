Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance: annual report 2023
Annual report on agreement between the government and the Association of British Insurers (ABI) on the use of genetic test results in underwriting insurance policies.
This is the third annual report on the Code of Genetic Testing and Insurance. It provides an update on the changes in genomic policy landscape over the last year.
The annual report does not comment on the results of the call for evidence on the Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance. A separate government response will be published in due course.
This report sits alongside ABI’s 2023 annual report (pdf, 1.45mb), which includes information on compliance and the insurance market.