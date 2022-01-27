Code on genetic testing and insurance: annual report 2021
Annual report on agreement between the government and the ABI on the use of genetic test results in underwriting insurance policies.
This is the second annual report on the code of genetic testing and insurance. It provides an update on the changes in genomic policy landscape over the last year.
It sits alongside the Association of British Insurers’ annual report, which includes information on compliance and information on the insurance market.