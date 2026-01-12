Guidance

Clinical Trials Regulations enforcement provisions

Information about Clinical Trials Regulations outlining expanded enforcement provisions, offences, and compliance requirements for sponsors and investigators.

From:
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency
Published
12 January 2026
Last updated
19 March 2026 — See all updates

Documents

Clinical Trials Regulations enforcement provisions

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Details

The guidance document explains that under the amended Clinical Trials Regulations, the provisions against which an infringement notice or an offence can be raised have been expanded, primarily to reflect changes in legislation as a result of this amendment. The amendment to the Regulations also brings the ability to issue infringement notices against the same provisions which, if contravened, constitute an offence to facilitate a proportionate and pragmatic approach.

Updates to this page

Published 12 January 2026
Last updated 19 March 2026 show all updates

  1. Updated to remove link to feedback questionnaire as it is now over

  2. First published.

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