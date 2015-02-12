Transparency data
Clinical trials for medicines: authorisation assessment performance
Data on the time taken by MHRA to assess clinical trial applications and substantial amendments.
Documents
Details
This data sets out the number of applications assessed by MHRA, split by phase and commercial and non-commercial sponsors.
The phase of application matches with the phases described in The Medicines (Products for Human Use) (Fees) Regulations and not the phase described in the application form.
Data is also provided for substantial amendments, split by phase. Monthly data is determined by the date initial assessment was completed, and not the receipt date.
Last updated 12 March 2020 + show all updates
