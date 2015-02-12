Transparency data

Clinical trials for medicines: authorisation assessment performance

Data on the time taken by MHRA to assess clinical trial applications and substantial amendments.

Published 12 February 2015
Last updated 12 March 2020 — see all updates
Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency

Clinical trials data for medicines

PDF, 2.2MB, 17 pages

This data sets out the number of applications assessed by MHRA, split by phase and commercial and non-commercial sponsors.

The phase of application matches with the phases described in The Medicines (Products for Human Use) (Fees) Regulations and not the phase described in the application form.

Data is also provided for substantial amendments, split by phase. Monthly data is determined by the date initial assessment was completed, and not the receipt date.

