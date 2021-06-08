Decision

Cipaglucosidase alfa with miglustat in the treatment of late-onset Pompe disease

EAMS scientific opinion issued to Amicus Therapeutics UK Limited for cipaglucosidase alfa with miglustat in the treatment of adult patients with late-onset Pompe disease previously treated with alglucosidase alfa.

8 June 2021

Cipaglucosidase alfa with miglustat: Public Assessment Report: Treatment protocol

Cipaglucosidase alfa with miglustat: Public Assessment Report (PAR)

Cipaglucosidase alfa with miglustat: Treatment protocol: Information for healthcare professionals

Cipaglucosidase alfa with miglustat: Treatment protocol: Information for healthcare professionals

Cipaglucosidase alfa with miglustat: Treatment protocol: Information for patients

Cipaglucosidase alfa with miglustat: Treatment protocol: Information for patients

Cipaglucosidase alfa with miglustat: Treatment protocol: Information on the Pharmacovigilance System

Cipaglucosidase alfa with miglustat: Treatment protocol: Information on the Pharmacovigilance System

Cipaglucosidase alfa with miglustat: Information for NHS Medical Director

Cipaglucosidase alfa with miglustat: Information for NHS Medical Director

Details

For the full EAMS indication please see section 4.1 of the Treatment protocol: Information for healthcare professionals

The scientific opinion includes:

  • a public assessment report (PAR)

  • a treatment protocol:

    • for healthcare professionals
    • for patients
    • on the pharmacovigilance system

  • Information for NHS Medical Directors

Information and details regarding patient access

For new patients wishing to access EAMS medicines in England, trusts must register patients on the NHS England web-based registration system. Queries to NHS England regarding the scheme can be submitted to england.eams@nhs.net

For information about access in Northern Ireland, contact Chief Pharmaceutical Officer and secondary.care@health-ni.gov.uk

For information about access in Scotland contact the Scottish Government Directorate General Health & Social Care at medicines.policy@gov.scot

For information about access in Wales, contact the Welsh Government Health and Social Services Group by emailing Andrew Evans, Chief Pharmaceutical Officer or Lynne Schofield, Head of Pharmacy and Prescribing policy at Pharmacyand.PrescribingBranch@gov.wales

