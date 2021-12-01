Chief Nurse Adult Social Care Awards: nomination forms

The Chief Nurse Adult Social Care Awards have been developed to acknowledge and reward the significant and outstanding contribution made by nursing and social care staff in England.

The awards celebrate those who go above and beyond their everyday roles to provide excellent care, leadership, and inspiration to their colleagues and those who use services.

To nominate a colleague or a member of your team, read the nomination criteria and complete the application form.

For further information or support email CN-ASC@dhsc.gov.uk.