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Guidance

Changes to the definition of deprivation of liberty

Update following the Supreme Court judgment on 2 June 2026 clarifying the definition of the deprivation of liberty.

From:
Department of Health and Social Care
Published
15 June 2026

Documents

UK Supreme Court 2026 judgment on what constitutes a deprivation of liberty

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Details

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has published this update as a result of the Supreme Court judgment on 2 June 2026. These changes to the definition of deprivation of liberty apply with immediate effect and extend across the UK.

This update is for:

  • health and social care staff
  • anyone who cares for an individual who lacks capacity to consent to their care and residence where there is or may be a deprivation of liberty
  • staff with responsibility for organisational policies, procedures and internal or external facing documents relating to deprivation of liberty safeguards

Updates to this page

Published 15 June 2026

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