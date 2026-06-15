Changes to the definition of deprivation of liberty
Update following the Supreme Court judgment on 2 June 2026 clarifying the definition of the deprivation of liberty.
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Details
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has published this update as a result of the Supreme Court judgment on 2 June 2026. These changes to the definition of deprivation of liberty apply with immediate effect and extend across the UK.
This update is for:
- health and social care staff
- anyone who cares for an individual who lacks capacity to consent to their care and residence where there is or may be a deprivation of liberty
- staff with responsibility for organisational policies, procedures and internal or external facing documents relating to deprivation of liberty safeguards