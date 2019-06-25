Policy paper

Changes to personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) and relationships and sex education (RSE).

New curriculum introduction in September 2020.

Department for Education
England

This information relates to the introduction of Relationships Education, Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) and Health Education from September 2020.

It is for:

  • governing bodies of maintained schools (including schools with a sixth-form) and non-maintained special schools
  • trustees or directors of academies and free schools
  • proprietors of independent schools (including academies and free schools)
  • management committees of pupil referral units (PRUs)
  • teachers, other school staff and school nurses
  • headteachers, principals and senior leadership teams
  • diocese and other faith representatives
  • relevant local authority staff for reference
  • early adopter schools

Early adopter schools will still need to meet all current statutory requirements.

