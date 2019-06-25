Changes to personal, social, health and economic (PSHE) and relationships and sex education (RSE).

This information relates to the introduction of Relationships Education, Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) and Health Education from September 2020.

It is for:

governing bodies of maintained schools (including schools with a sixth-form) and non-maintained special schools

trustees or directors of academies and free schools

proprietors of independent schools (including academies and free schools)

management committees of pupil referral units (PRUs)

teachers, other school staff and school nurses

headteachers, principals and senior leadership teams

diocese and other faith representatives

relevant local authority staff for reference

early adopter schools

Early adopter schools will still need to meet all current statutory requirements.