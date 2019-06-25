Relationships education, relationships and sex education (RSE) and health education

This is statutory guidance from the Department for Education (DfE) issued under Section 80A of the Education Act 2002.

Schools must have regard to the guidance and, where they depart from those parts of the guidance which state that they should, or should not, do something, they will need to have good reasons for doing so.

This statutory guidance applies to all schools, and is for:

governing bodies of maintained schools (including schools with a sixth-form) and non-maintained special schools

trustees or directors of academies and free schools

proprietors of independent schools (including academies and free schools)

management committees of pupil referral units (PRUs)

teachers, other school staff and school nurses

headteachers, principals and senior leadership teams

diocese and other faith representatives

relevant local authority staff for reference

Schools that adopt the new curriculum early will still need to meet the current statutory requirements.