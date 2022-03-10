Changes to member contributions in the NHS Pension Scheme
The report sets out why the Department of Health and Social Care proposes to make regulations to amend the amount that members contribute to the NHS Pension Scheme.
The report sets out the reasons for changing the amount that members contribute to the NHS Pension Scheme. It takes into account the desirability of not making any changes at this point in time.
This report is a statutory report and has been laid before Parliament.
