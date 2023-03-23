CDEI carries out public engagement on government data linking with groups with complex needs

Better Outcomes through Linked Data ( BOLD ), led by the Ministry of Justice, is a three-year cross-Government data-linking programme which aims to improve the connectedness of government data in England and Wales. It was created to demonstrate how people with complex needs can be better supported by linking and improving the government data held on them in a safe and secure way, so that when policy is being developed, government research is being conducted, and when services are being designed, they are done so on the most complete understanding possible of what actually works.

BOLD identified four pilot projects targeting policy areas where linking data would deliver the greatest impact. The four key vulnerability projects chosen are: reducing homelessness, supporting victims of crime, reducing substance misuse and reducing reoffending. The BOLD programme has committed to undertake public engagement with individuals whose data are being shared as part of these pilots, and with the wider public.

BOLD partnered with the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation ( CDEI ), to undertake extensive engagement with affected groups. This included focus groups with a number of people with complex needs, to inform the development and governance of the programme.